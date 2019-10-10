Visakhapatnam resident duped of Rs 3.6 lakh in online car sale fraud

On Wednesday, Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Police arrested a man from Noida, on the charges of duping Rs 3.6 lakh in online car sale fraud.

According to sources, DVAN Raju, a resident of MVP Colony, came across a second-hand car on an online selling platform. Contacting the number given in the advertisement, Mr Raju was asked to meet somebody named Altaf from Gajuwaka, in order to take a look at the car.

After personally viewing the vehicle, Mr Raju transferred an amount of Rs 3.6 lakh to the accused. He was further informed that the car had gone for servicing and will soon be delivered. Thereafter, the accused switched off his mobile phone. Realizing that he was cheated, Mr Raju lodged a complaint with the Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Police.

The cops had swung into action and interrogated Altaf. He revealed that a person named Sunny Kumar is the mastermind behind the online car sale fraud. Later on, Visakhapatnam CI, V Gopinath, tracked down the culprit’s location, based on the previous bank transaction. Arresting the con artist at Noida, on 9 October 2019, his mobile number and bank account were immediately seized. Furthermore, the police are carrying out investigations to unearth other probable scams conducted by Sunny Kumar.