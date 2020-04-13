Visakhapatnam reports no new coronavirus cases for the past six days

Amidst the spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam hasn’t reported any cases for the last six days. A total of 920 samples have been tested in the district until now. While 775 samples tested negative, 20 positive cases have been recorded in Visakhapatnam District. Four of the patients were discharged, after testing negative for the virus, post-treatment. The other 16 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the city. Reportedly, two of them have tested negative. Those individuals will be discharged upon the repetition of the same results. Results of 125 samples are awaited.

The Visakhapatnam District Administration is taking all the necessary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The urban and rural surveillance teams, under the supervision of doctors and medical staff, are identifying those with symptoms in the containment zones and are conducting tests regularly. The extracted samples from the suspects are also being tested regularly.

In order to prevent the coronavirus spread in Vizag, GVMC has been organising extensive disinfection drives across the city. The sanitation and coronavirus awareness activities are being carried out by the corporation, to ensure hygiene in Vizag. These sanitation and spraying activities are closely monitored using GPS technology. The Visakhapatnam City Police too is making use of the technology to ensure a strict lockdown in Vizag. The police have installed a mobile application on the cell phones of those who have been home quarantined. This app gives the real-time location of those individuals. The City Police has engaged drones to keep a tab on the movement of people and vehicles and identify the lockdown violators.

The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, on Monday morning, reached 432, as 12 more individuals tested positive. As on 13 April, 2020, Guntur has registered eight new cases. This currently makes it the worst-hit of all the thirteen districts of Andhra Pradesh. Within the past three days, the number of cases reported in Guntur escalated from 58 to 90, surpassing Kurnool’s tally of 84. Following the line is Nellore with 52 cases. These three districts account for more than half of the COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh. Visakhapatnam tallies at 20, with no new coronavirus cases.