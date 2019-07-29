Rainfall causes rise in water level in Visakhapatnam reservoirs

Cloudy skies in Visakhapatnam, and its nearby districts, have brought along a sigh of relief for the areas which went dry in the bygone months of summer. The rainfall in Visakhapatnam over the past few days has reportedly marked a rise in the water levels at the reservoirs in and around the city.

The showers on Friday caused a rise of 6 inches in the water level at the Raiwada reservoir while that at the Tatipudi reservoir marked a rise of over 3 inches. The rainfall on Sunday and the inflow are expected to have caused a further surge in the reservoirs.

Reportedly. apart from replenishing the reservoirs, the rains have also recharged the underground water tables in the city, making the life easier for those who depend on bore wells. This comes as welcome progress, given the sorry state of the water reserves in Visakhapatnam over the past few months. It may be noted that barring Yeluru, the majority of the water reserves had dried up in summer, raising an alarm among the district officials.

Conditions likely to prevail

The incessant rains the state have been attributed to the influence of active south-west monsoon. Notably, the rainfall has caused a remarkable drop in the city’s temperature. The weather officials have forecast the conditions to prevail over the coming few days.

However, to the flip side, the widespread rains have thrown the agency areas into total shambles. Munchingput, Pedabayalu, and GK Veedhi, in Visakhapatnam agency, have received about 6 cm rainfall over the past 24 hours, hampering the road connectivity to the interior regions.