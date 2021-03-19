The Waltair Division of the East Coast Railways has announced a hike in the price of platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 30 at Visakhapatnam Railway Station with immediate effect. In a release, the ECoR said that the decision to increase the price of the platform ticket has been taken to prevent crowding at the railway station.

The Waltair Division authorities have increased the number of ticket counters at Visakhapatnam Railway Station. In addition to the existing ticket counter, the officials have set up two more units on the premises. One of them has been installed at the Gnanapuram gate. As part of developing the city’s railway station, a Robotic Spa was also installed by Waltair Division at Visakhapatnam Railway station in February. The first of its kind facility in East Coast Railway was inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava to ensure the passengers have a soothing and comfortable time at the station.

It may be recalled that earlier in March, the Indian Railways hiked the platform ticket price up to Rs 50 at railway stations with greater passenger footfall, across the country. The Indian Railways stressed that considering the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in a few states, they are discouraging people from unnecessarily crowding at platforms.

“Regulation and controlling of the crowd at stations is the responsibility of DRMs. It is a Temporary measure and field activity undertaken by the railway administration in the interest of the safety of passengers and to prevent overcrowding at stations,” the Union Railway Ministry said in the statement.

“Deterring more persons to visit the station, the platform ticket charges are increased from time to time after assessing ground situation. The power to change charges of platform tickets has been delegated to DRMs due to field management requirement,” the statement said.