A large number of Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard employees and their families staged a protest on the morning of 30 September 2024, demanding that they be allowed to use the Ship Building Center (SBC) bridge for travel.

With the closure of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Bridge for a 9-month period, dockyard employees have been forced to take different routes for travel. On 27 September, one such employee taking an alternate route was killed in a road accident on the Convent Junction-Sheelanagar road.

In light of this incident, employees and their families gathered in large numbers at the Dockyard’s Vijayanagar Gate to demand the opening of the SBC bridge to traffic, stating that no one else should have to face such a tragedy while taking the alternate route.

The protesters vowed to stay put, refusing to leave until they received permission to use the SBC bridge. They called on the MP, MLA, Collector, and City Police Commissioner to provide a clear guarantee regarding the use of the bridge.

Industry workers were also prevented from entering the premises, as huge masses of people participated in the protest in front of Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard, which lasted until 6:30 pm. The protesters announced that they would continue the agitation on Tuesday.