Domestic abuse allegedly forces home guard to end life in Vizag

A case of domestic abuse in the city reveals that crime has no gender. A man from Visakhapatnam who worked as a home guard at the PM Palem police station ended his life after he could no longer take the harassment from his wife and in-laws.

The deceased identified as G. Prakash Rao (aged 35) ended his life by consuming pesticide after he could no longer take the harassment from his wife and her parents. Prakash Rao died at the King George Hospital while undergoing treatment. The severity of the case came to light on Wednesday, when a video by the home guard, which had him explaining the reason for taking this extreme step, appeared on social media.

In the video, Prakash Rao revealed, “There have been disputes between me and my wife for some period now. Recently, her mother, father and some other person came home and beat me up. Following this, I filed a complaint against them. However, they weren’t in the custody even for an hour after my report. Despite filing a complaint, there has been no action taken against them and I haven’t been delivered justice. This has upset me and I have decided to end my life.”

The deceased’s parents mentioned that the couple got married in the year 2011 and were living in Yendada with two sons. They alleged that their married life was far from harmonious owing to the continuous harassment from Prakash’s in-laws. His father, who is a retired CBI officer, stresses that counselling centres should be spread awareness about domestic abuse, men suicides and work towards avoiding them.