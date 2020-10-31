Visakhapatnam witnessed 113 fresh COVID-19 cases between Friday and Saturday, taking the total to 56,325. Two more people passed away due to COVID-19. Among the newly reported COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam in a single day, 82 were VRDL+Truenat+NACO positive while 31 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests.

As per the update released by Special Officer for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam, the district currently accounts for 2023 active cases and 53,824 recoveries. 478 people in the district have succumbed to the virus so far. It is to be noted that currently, there are 6 very active clusters, 19 active clusters, 294 dormant clusters, and 627 denotified clusters in the district.

Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday, reported 2783 new coronavirus cases. Of the newly reported cases, 469 are from West Godavari, 425 are from Krishna, and 371 are from East Godavari. Kurnool, on the other hand, reported only 34 new cases. 3708 more individuals recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours. As per the COVID-19 update released this evening, the overall tally in Andhra Pradesh rose to 8,23,348 with 24,575 active cases, 7,92,083 recoveries, and 6690 deaths. 82,045 tests were conducted between Friday and Saturday as the total number of tests conducted so far in Andhra Pradesh crossed 8 million (80,28,905).

On the national front, 48,268 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours. 78% of new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala and Maharashtra have added the maximum to the new confirmed cases with more than 6,000 cases each followed by Delhi with more than 5,000 cases. 551 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 83% are concentrated in ten States/UTs. More than 23% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra.

The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has fallen below 1.5%. On a progressive decline, the CFR is 1.49% today. India’s COVID-19 deaths per million are also at a level of 88 deaths per million, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday.