As many as 426 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Visakhapatnam in a span of 24 hours. According to the update released by Visakhapatnam Special COVID-19 officer, Dr PV Sudhakar, the coronavirus tally of the district reached 42,330, with the newly registered cases.

The update further stated that 5649 patients are receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus and 36,382 individuals have been discharged so far in Visakhapatnam. Six more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 299. Currently, the Vizag district has 116 very active clusters, 52 active clusters, 549 dormant clusters, and 192 denotified clusters.

Meanwhile, India registered 75,809 new cases from Monday to Tuesday. According to the update released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) at 8 AM on Tuesday, India’s coronavirus tally increased to 42,80,422. The death count in the country rose to 72,775 with 1133 more fatalities.

The Central government is amping up its testing strategy in line with the directives of the World Health Organisation (WHO). As on 7 September 2020, 5,06,50,128 samples were tested across the country.

#IndiaFightsCorona The average daily tests registered a 3.2 times expansion from the third week of July (3,26,971) to the first week of September (10,46,470). pic.twitter.com/rXdFHLTLQ6 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) September 8, 2020

Earlier on Monday, Andhra Pradesh saw 8368 individuals testing positive for the virus on 7 September. With these latest cases, the coronavirus tally of Andhra Pradesh crossed the 5-lakh mark at 5,06,493. While 97,932 cases have been marked active, 4,04,074 individuals have been discharged (including the 10,055 individuals discharged between Sunday and Monday) after recovering from the infection. The death toll increased to 4487 with 70 more patients succumbing to the infection.