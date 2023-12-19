A significant development unfolded as Dr Ravi Shankar IPS, the Commissioner of Visakhapatnam City Police, rekindled the collaborative spirit with various industry bodies in an interactive session. The relaunch of the website was revitalised after a prolonged hiatus since its establishment in 2016. spearheaded by the Visakhapatnam City Security Council (VCSC),

Commissioner Ravi Shankar emphasised VCSC’s vital role as a liaisoning body, outlining his vision to enhance industrial security and women’s safety through collaborative efforts. He envisions VCSC as a catalyst for public partnership, conducting awareness programs on cybersecurity fraud, women’s safety, anti-drug campaigns, and essential industrial security measures.

Commissioner Shankar, in addition to introducing innovative smart policing initiatives for enhanced public safety, passionately urged collaboration from the industry. The focus was on fortifying road safety in specific city zones, with the ultimate goal of reducing accidents and safeguarding lives. Recognising the collective responsibility, he emphasised the need for a concerted effort to create a safer and more secure environment for everyone.

A key highlight was the official unveiling of the Visakhapatnam City Security Council’s new website – (www.vizagsecuritycouncil.org). Commissioner Shankar urged citizens to register as volunteers, engaging in diverse activities and initiatives led by the Visakhapatnam Police.

VCSC stands as a not-for-profit initiative fostering collaboration between Visakhapatnam City Police and diverse industry bodies, including Manufacturing (MSME) industries, IT industry, Schools and colleges, Hospitals, Hoteliers, trade bodies, and other Service Industries. The council aspires to elevate security and safety through collective efforts and community engagement.

