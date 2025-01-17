In an unusual turn of events, the Sankranti Special Jansadharan train from Visakhapatnam to Cherlapalli departed almost empty from Vizag Railway Station. This left many questioning the lack of publicity by railway authorities. The train, scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam at 9:45 am, eventually departed at 10:00 am with hardly any passengers on board.

This incident has raised eyebrows, especially as it coincides with the Sankranti festival rush, a time when travelers are struggling to find seats on other packed trains. While the Railways had introduced this special train to cater to general passengers without the need for reservations, a lack of awareness about its availability rendered it underutilized.

Passengers expressed their frustration over the negligence of railway officials, pointing out that proper publicity could have alleviated the travel woes faced by many during this busy season. At the same time, the Ratnachal Express from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada was seen operating at full capacity, with travelers packed into its compartments.

Special Train Schedule

The following is the schedule for the Visakhapatnam-Cherlapalli trains introduced for Sankranti travelers:

Visakhapatnam-Cherlapalli-Bhubaneswar (Train No 08549/08550): Departure from Visakhapatnam: 7:45 pm on January 18th.

Arrival at Cherlapalli: 7:00 am the following day.

Return journey: Departure from Cherlapalli at 9:00 am on January 19th.

Arrival in Visakhapatnam: 7:30 pm the same day.

Continuation to Bhubaneswar: Departure at 7:50 pm; arrival at 2:15 am the next day. Visakhapatnam-Cherlapalli-Visakhapatnam (Train No 08509/08510): Departure from Visakhapatnam: 6:20 pm on January 18th.

Arrival at Cherlapalli: 8:00 am the next day.

Return journey: Departure from Cherlapalli at 10:00 am on January 19th.

Arrival in Visakhapatnam: 10:00 pm. Visakhapatnam-Cherlapalli-Visakhapatnam (Train No 08551/08552): Departure from Visakhapatnam: 6:20 pm on January 19th.

Arrival at Cherlapalli: 8:00 am the following day.

Return journey: Departure from Cherlapalli at 10:00 am on January 20th.

Arrival in Visakhapatnam: 10:00 pm.

The lack of passengers on the almost empty Visakhapatnam-Cherlapalli special train underscores the need for proactive communication by railway authorities. With thousands of travelers enduring overcrowded trains, ensuring proper dissemination of information about such services could significantly ease travel during peak seasons.

