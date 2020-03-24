Visakhapatnam Airport to shut down due to coronavirus outbreak

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Visakhapatnam Airport authorities have announced the suspension of all flights from Tuesday midnight. Reportedly, M Raj Kishore, Visakhapatnam Airport Director, informed on Monday that the operations of domestic airlines will be shut down until the midnight of 31 MarchThis measure is being taken to help lock down the coronavirus spread.

Mr. Kishore said that the international flights have already been cancelled. The Airport Director further added that air travel, from Visakhapatnam, will be shut down until further notice from the Indian Government. This decision comes as the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has declared that no domestic commercial airlines shall fly, with effect from Wednesday till 31 March, 2020. Reportedly, the restrictions shall not apply to cargo flights.

With Vizag reporting its third case of coronavirus, on Monday, the total number of cases in Andhra Pradesh has risen to seven. The patient is a 25-year-old male, who returned from Birmingham, United Kingdom, via Delhi, to Vizag. As a result of the rapidly growing positive cases, the Andhra Pradesh State Government had earlier announced a state-wide lockdown. In line with the state government’s directive, Visakhapatnam District officials have been taking measures to curb the virus.

On 22 March, 2020, the Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), announced that Section 144, of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973, has been imposed in Vizag. This order prohibits the assembly of four, or more people, in an area. Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, R K Meena (IPS), said that those who violate the order will be taken to task under Section 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code.

In order to battle the coronavirus, a total of 2,382 beds have been set up at twelve quarantine centres in the city. Additionally, 2,000 isolation wards have been arranged at the government and private hospitals across the district.