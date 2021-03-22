To celebrate the completion of nine decades of The Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce & Industry (VCCI), a golf tournament was conducted in association with East Point Golf Club (EPGC) in the city. Instituting a golf cup, named “The Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce Cup”, the tournament took place over a course of two days, 20 and 21 March 2021.

While supporting the activities involved in the tournament, the VCCI also sponsored the tournament in Vizag. The other main sponsor was Visakhapatnam Container Terminal Private Limited (VCTPL). The Chief Guest, for the Inaugural Tournament, was Lt. Gen. Anbu Devraj, who took over as the President of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) in December 2020. Being his first official visit to any golf club, as the President of IGU, he stated that EPGC is one of the best golf courses in India. The newly renovated golf course is now classified to be a category A golf course by the IGU.

Dr Dilip Tirkey, Chairman of Odisha Tourism and a renowned hockey player, was the Guest of Honour at the tournament. Dr Dilip is also a holder of prestigious awards of Padma Shri, Arjuna, and Eklavya for his valuable contribution towards the sport of hockey.

As part of the tournament, the VCCI had conducted competitions for gold and silver categories. 160 players participated in the tournament including players from Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar. Murali bagged the winner title in the gold category, Ravikumar ranked first in the silver category and the overall winner was Mr Mathew Thomas. The Women’s Wing of VCCI also conducted Ladies Putting where Afreen came first followed by Ms Sandhya Godey and Ms Shilpanjani Dantu.

Taking every opportunity to promote Vizag across the world, VCCI has been in service of local industries and businesses for the past 90 years and is determined to continue the same, said Mr Veeramohan, President of VCCI. He also said that EPGC, being the first golf course of international standard in Andhra Pradesh, would attract many foreign companies to choose Vizag as their business destination.