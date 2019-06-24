Vangaveeti Radha Krishna meets Pawan Kalyan, likely to join Janasena?

In a major political development in Andhra Pradesh, Vangaveeti Radha Krishna met Janasena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada on Monday. With the TDP leader holding an hour-long discussion with Pawan Kalyan, reports claim that he might soon switch sides to Janasena. An official announcement in this regard is expected to be made shortly.

The move is being viewed as yet another jolt to the Telugu Desam Party which has found the going tough after its recent drubbing in the elections. A few days earlier, senior leaders CM Ramesh, Sujana Chowdary, TG Venkatesh and Garikipati Mohan Rao had defected to BJP to bring down TDP’s strength in Rajya Sabha.

With TDP being thumped by YSRCP in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, speculations have been rife that several TDP leaders may shift sides to other parties.

Vangaveeti Radha Krishna, the son of late Kapu leader and Congress MLA Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga, is recognised to have a stronghold in Vijayawada. Differing with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the leader had left YSRCP and joined TDP, in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu, just before the recently held polls. His latest decision to join hands with Pawan Kalyan though might prove to add strength to Janasena, which managed to win just one seat in the Assembly polls.