Rajiv Kumar Meena appointed as the new Police Commissioner of Vizag

In a major shuffle of IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh by the State Government, Rajiv Kumar Meena (IPS) has been appointed as the new Police Commissioner of Vizag.

Prior to the reshuffle, Meena had served as the Inspector General of Police South zone Guntur range. The 1995 batch IPS officer will be replacing Mahesh Chandra Laddha, who has now been appointed as Inspector General of Police in the State Headquarters. Meena also holds a degree in Public Administration from the University of Birmingham.

Mahesh Chandra Laddha took charge as the Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam on 30 July 2018. He had placed a key focus on tackling drug mafia, installing CCTV surveillance throughout the city, traffic-related issues and even overlooked the general elections. Laddha had also formed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the kidney racket case in the city that led to the closure of Shraddha Hospital.

On the other hand, LKV Ranga Rao, Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID, has been posted as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Visakha Range, Visakhapatnam. S Ranga Reddy has been appointed as DSP-1 of law and order in Vizag.