Van overturns in East Godavari District; seven dead, two critical

In a horrifying case of road accident, a tempo traveller van, carrying tourists from Karnataka, overturns into a gorge on Tuesday in East Godavari District in Andhra Pradesh. The cause of the accident is yet to be revealed and the local police is conducting preliminary investigation. The accident happened on the Maredumilli-Chinturu ghat road as the driver of the van lost control and it overturns, on the way from Bhadrachalam to Rajahmundry.

Seven people reportedly died in the accident while two were admitted, at Rampachodavaram Hospital in East Godavari District, in a critical state. The remaining are said to have suffered minor injuries and being treated at the same hospital.

The accident happened close to the Andhra Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border, deep into the Maredumilli forest. While the police is investigating the cause behind the accident, the Maredumilli-Chinturu ghat road is known to be very dangerous and its condition has become bad due to consistent rainfall. Further details in the van overturn case will be revealed soon.