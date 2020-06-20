The demise of young Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has sent shockwaves across the country. The tragic news has left fans heartbroken with many expressing disbelief and finding it hard to cope up with the loss. As per sources, a 21-year-old woman in Vizag allegedly ended her life after being unable to bear the death of her favourite actor.

The incident took place in Sriharipuram and came to light only on Friday. While the police initially registered a case of a mysterious death, preliminary findings revealed that the deceased was a fan of Sushant Singh Rajput and watched his films, TikTok videos recently. The woman, who hailed from Bihar, worked as a teacher at a local school. The Vizag police stated that while Sushant Singh Rajput’s death might not be the main reason behind the woman’s decision to end her life, it could have possibly served as a trigger.

There have been reports over the past few days stating that a few fans of Sushant Singh Rajput, in different parts of the country, have ended life following the actor’s death.

Winning critical acclaim for his roles in films like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput had emerged as one of B-Town’s brightest prospects. On Sunday, 14 June, the 34-year-old was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. His last rites were performed at the Vile Parle crematorium on Monday, in the presence of his family, friends, and few members of the film fraternity. An investigation into the actor’s death is currently underway.