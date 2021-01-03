With everyone hoping for things to change in 2021, one thing we’d like to remain the same is the luxury of binge-watching our favourite TV shows and movies from the comfort of our cozy beds and sofas. Well, sure enough, the streak of amazing content on OTT platforms continues in 2021. As we step forward in this new year, we’ve put together a list of upcoming Indian OTT releases streaming in January.

List of upcoming Indian OTT releases in January:

#1 Tandav

Set in the capital city of India, New Delhi, Tandav takes you on a journey through the dark lanes of Indian politics. After an outstanding performance in Tanhaji, we are excited to watch Saif Ali Khan along with Dimple Kapadia in this political thriller.

Language: Hindi

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

When to watch: 15 January

#2 Maara

After watching Charlie (Dulquer Salman) cast a spell on Tessa (Parvathy Thiruvothu), in the Malayalam movie ‘Charlie’, we all await what magic Maara (R Madhavan) and Tessa( Shraddha Srinath) bring forth, in this remake.

Language: Tamil

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

When to watch: 8 January

#3 Jeet Ki Zid

Inspired by true events, Jeet ki Zid is the story of Special forces officer, Major Deep Singh, whose conviction is to get back on his feet (literally) after being paralysed from waist down fighting the Kargil war. With Amit Sadh playing the lead role, we all hope this series gives us the motivation to get rid of the food babies we carry in our tummies.

Language: Hindi

Where to watch: Zee5

When to watch: 22 January

#4 11th Hour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Rallying up after her covid journey, Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to hit the OTT platform with a Praveen Sattaru directed project called 11th Hour. Billed as a boardroom thriller, the plot revolves around events that happen over a single night.

Language: Telugu

Where to watch: Aha

When to watch: 22 January

#5 Mail

The first of Kambalapalli Kathalu (an Aha original), Mail promises takes every 90s kid down the memory lane to their childhood. With Priyadarshi’s effortless acting, we are sure it’ll be a wonderful series.

Language: Telugu

Where to watch: Aha

When to watch: 12th January

#6 Gullak Season 2

The wait is over. after streaming season 1 on their own OTT platform, The Viral Fever (TVF) brings us yet another season of this feel-good, witty and relatable series by taking us through the small town anecdotes of the Mishra family.

Language: Hindi

Where to watch: SonyLIV

When to watch: 15 January

#7 Bhoomi

Bhoomi is not only the first Tamil direct OTT release on Disney + Hotstar but also marks Jayam Ravi’s Silver jubilee. The movie is set in a village with Ravi portraying a farmer. According to director Lakshman, Bhoomi is an agriculture-based movie with a social message.

Language: Tamil

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

When to watch: 14 January

#8 Kaagaz

Kaagaz is a biographical drama film based on the struggles of Lal Bihari, a farmer from Azamgarh, UP, India, who was declared dead by the government records. If the storyline wasn’t interesting enough, the fact that Pankaj Tripathi is playing the protagonist is a cherry on the cake. With Satish Kaushik on the director’s chair and Salman Khan donning the producer’s cap, Kaagaz has put all our hopes up.

Language: Hindi

Where to watch: Zee5

When to watch: 7 January