The night food court at Old Jail Road in Visakhapatnam is where many people go to have fun and let loose once the weekend rolls in. Tucked in the corner of the busy locality of Dwaraka Nagar, the night food court has a lot of options to choose from when it comes to food – tiffins, shawarmas, seafood, and more. However, what makes this place truly special are the many unique, one-of-a-kind food items sold here!

Here’s a comprehensive guide to finding such unique and delightful foods at the Old Jail Road Night Food Court:

Seasonal Treats

Winter is in season but the chill is slowly slipping away. For a taste of the season, head over to the food court, where you can find various stalls selling sliced-up and whole strawberries covered in liquid gold—chocolate. You can customise your delicacy with dark, milk, and white chocolate and add toppings of your choice ranging from brownie bits, colourful sprinkles, and chocolate chips.

Miniature Foods

Want to try out a miniature version of everyday food? At Night Food Court, you can find mini idlis and dosas, roasted to perfection and topped with ghee. These hot dishes are served with chutneys and podis, perfect for the Andhraite’s palate. Packed with flavour and served hot off the stove, this is the perfect place for a quick snack.

Unique Finger Foods

Tornado Potato, better known as the Swirl Potato, can be found in the food court. The potato is cut, arranged in a swirly pattern on a stick, dipped in batter, and deep-fried until crisp. The crunchy treat is seasoned with spices and salt and served hot. Usually, these stalls are favoured by children, but adults enjoy the crispy treat with equal vigour.

Meat on a Stick!

Chicken Cheekulu or skewers is a versatile food item that you can find in any corner of the city. The stalls in the food court, however, sell chicken cheekulu in different flavours—malai, tandoori, peri peri, and pudina are some of the available flavours. Not only are they aesthetically pleasing for the Snap and Instagram stories, but they also taste delectable.

You can also explore the elaborate spread of seafood grilled to perfection and served on a stick in the food court.

Tiffins with a Twist

The Night Food Court offers many dosa varieties, including pizza dosas, paneer cashew dosas, and tandoori dosas. These dosas are packed with flavour and a kick of spice.

If that is not your scene, munch on dosas paired with an uncommon but tasty choice of curry like chicken keema, mutton gravy, or egg.

Rayalaseema in Vizag?

The food court has many stalls catering to Chinese cuisine. However, there are also stores serving Rayalaseema cuisine, which is a must-visit for those who enjoy spicy and bold flavours. The food stall serves Ragi Sangati with Natu Kodi Pulusu, Mutton Biryani, and Thalakaya Kura with rice.

So Many Drinks!

After stuffing your face full of delicious food and savouries, you might need a drink to wash it down. The night food bazaar has many stalls that sell drink options starting from sodas and mocktails served chill and fresh. You can also find cooling lassis, faloodas, milkshakes, and desserts to end your feast.

This weekend, try out these unique food items at Old Jail Road Night Food Court in Visakhapatnam! Comment and let us know your favourite stall or your go-to order.

