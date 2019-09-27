Uday Express Vizag to Vijayawada timings, route, and schedule

The Utkrisht Double Decker Air-Conditioned Yatri Express, abbreviated as Uday Express, was flagged off between Vizag and Vijayawada by Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi, on Thursday. The event marked the launch of the second Uday Express in India. Set to cater to the high passenger-demand between the two cities in Andhra Pradesh, this double-decker train will be offering services five days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday). Equipped with a host of attractive features, including WiFi facility, LCD display boards, and modular bio-toilets, the air-conditioned train will be covering a distance of 350 km in 5-and-a-half hours. Here are the timings, route, and schedule of Uday Express.

Uday Express Timings

22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express

Station Name Arrival Departure Vizag Start 5:45 AM Duvvada 6:15 AM 6:17 AM Anakapalle 6:30 AM 6:31 AM Tuni 7:13 AM 7:14 AM Samarlakota 7:55 AM 7:57 AM Rajahmundry 8:40 AM 8:42 AM Tadepalligudem 9:20 AM 9:21 AM Eluru 9:53 AM 9:54 AM Vijayawada 11:15 AM –

22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Uday Express

Station Name Arrival Departure Vijayawada Start 5:30 PM Eluru 6:13 PM 6:14 PM Tadepalligudem 6:39 PM 6:40 PM Rajahmundry 7:25 PM 7:27 PM Samarlakota 8:03 PM 8:05 PM Tuni 9:06 PM 9:07 PM Anakapalle 9:41 PM 9:42 PM Duvvada 10:15 PM 10:16 PM Vizag 11:00 PM –

Route of Uday Express from Vizag to Vijayawada

The Uday Express, from Vizag to Vijayawada (Train no 22701), will depart from the city at 5:45 am. It will then take halts at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samarlakota, Rajamahendravaram, Tadepalligudem and Eluru before reaching Vijayawada at 11:15 am.

On the other hand, the Uday Express, from Vijayawada to Vizag (Train no 22702), will depart from Vijayawada station at 5:30 pm and take halts at Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samarlakota, Tuni, Anakapalle, and Duvvada before reaching Vizag at 11:00 pm.