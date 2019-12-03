Uber India sets up Centre of Excellence in Visakhapatnam

Uber India has set up a Centre of Excellence (COE) in Visakhapatnam. The facility marks the tech giant’s second COE in India and is touted to employ about 500 people.

Set up with a cost of $800,000, the Uber Centre of Excellence in Visakhapatnam aims at fortifying its global customer reach and provide specialised support for incidents that need immediate action. As per sources, the dedicated COE teams will operate round the clock and respond to any issue reported to the organisation. The ride-hailing major also hopes to create new economic opportunities for talent in the country.

“With the launch of the second COE in India, we aim to reiterate our deep commitment to India by bringing safer and responsible mobility solutions to our riders. Through the new COE we plan to expand our global customer support footprint as well as aim to create new economic opportunities for the high caliber talent in this country,” Wen-Szu Lin, Senior Director, Community Operations for the Asia Pacific, Uber, said in a statement.

The first Centre of Excellence was launched in Hyderabad in 2015. The COE currently employs 1000 people and provides support Uber community of riders, drivers, eaters, couriers, and restaurant partners.

Globally, Uber currently has Centres of Excellence in the US, Ireland, Portugal, Egypt, Poland, Brazil, and Philippines.