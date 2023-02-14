On Monday, 13 February 2023, Vizianagaram District Police arrested two men of Visakhapatnam origin for snatching a 50-gram gold chain from a woman. The police have identified the accused as B Arun Kumar and Daniel.

According to police officials, the duo is also accused of a bike robbery in Visakhapatnam, which they used for chain snatching in Vizianagaram. The two men reportedly arrived in Vizianagarm on 15 January 2023. As per the complainant, the accused slyly followed her and robbed her chain before fleeing from the spot of the incident.

Based upon a complaint raised by the victim, the police initiated an investigation and captured the culprits. The police seized the stolen bike and some cash from them.

