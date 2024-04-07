Two persons died and three others sustained injuries in two separate incidents in the Paravada Pharma City in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Ch. Ramana of Pusaptirega in Vizianagaram district and Alla Govind of Sriharipuram in Visakhapatnam.

According to reports, the injured workers were admitted to hospitals in Anakapalle and Gajuwaka.

A gas leak is said to be the cause of the accident in one of the units, while the reason for the incident at the other company is not known immediately.

Meanwhile, the Anakapalle District unit of the CPI(M) has demanded an ex gratia of Rs. 1 crore each to the family members of the deceased workers.

The party has also demanded a judicial probe into the incidents and criminal action against the management concerned.

In a statement on Sunday, party Anakapalle district secretary K Lokanatham alleged that no pharma company was following the safety rules and as a result, several workers have been falling victim to the negligence of the management.

The officials concerned were not making inspections on a regular basis. They were insensitive to a series of deaths in pharma units, he alleged.

He further said that though enquiry committees were set up when accidents were reported in the special economic zones of Atchutapuram and Paravada, the reports were not revealed. Such type of activities would create doubts over the seriousness of the management, the CPI (M) leader added.

his article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

