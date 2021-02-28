Remnants of the royal patronage and ancient places of worship stand along with novel edifices dedicated to the epics, lighthouses, barrages and much more. These offer a plethora of sights in Vizianagaram district, that will leave any visitor in awe. Here are 8 eight tourist places you must visit in Vizianagaram.

Tourist places in Vizianagaram: 8 places you must visit in the North Andhra district

#1 Tatipudi

A retreat in the midst of nature, the Tatipudi Reservoir across the Gosthani River is a mesmerising water body with an abundance of flora, fauna and myriad birds. Located near S Kota, the Tatipudi Reservoir was built in 1963. Contrasting the deep blue waters of the reservoir are the verdant greens of the Eastern Ghats. The water body is a destination for many migratory birds. The reservoir is also a great picnic spot with boating and trekking trails. The green haven is a popular spot for movie shoots.

#2 Ramanarayanam

A comparatively recent addition, Ramanarayanam is a religiously themed complex depicting scenes of the great epic of Ramayana. The centrally air-conditioned edifice houses the sculptures in a unique bow and arrow-shaped construction. In the evenings, the entire area is colourfully lit up and cultural programmes are often organised in a huge hall (Kalyana Mandapam). A Lord Vigneswara Temple is at the entrance and at the tip of the arrow, a 60-feet-high Hanuman statue has been installed which is visible even from a distance of 1 km. Stretching over an area of 20 acres, the park is home to verdant greenery, including nine sacred trees. In addition, there are temples dedicated to Lord Rama and Vishnu, a huge library with over one lakh spiritual books, and a meditation centre. The vast campus is also home to a residential Veda Pathshala and a boutique vegetarian restaurant.

#3 Punyagiri

Ancient temples of Sri Dara Gangamma and Lord Siva stand atop Punyagiri, a hill known for its waterfalls and serene verdant valleys. The Sivalingam is perpetually bathed by an underground water source. The waterfall is believed to emerge from the idol. A large number of devotees and pilgrims congregate on the hill for three days on the festive occasion of Mahashivaratri. According to folklore, the Pandavas halted here during their exile.

#4 Gita Mandir

Situated in Pusapatirega Mandal at a distance of 30 km from Vizianagaram, the magnificent temple called the Gita Mandir in Govindapuram is popular for its sculptural beauty. Also known as Mukthidhamam or Gita Govindam, the Gita Mandir was built by Potinindi Kanaka Durgamma, and now it is run by the Potinindi Kanaka Durgamma Charitable Trust. The entrance to the Gita Mandir is the Gyana Ratham, a scene from the epic Mahabharata where Sri Krishna, during the war, imparts the knowledge of self-realisation and the process by which a human being can establish his eternal relationship with God. The spectacular structure of the temple is 90 feet long, 45 feet wide and 63 feet high. There are many other temples in Gita Mandir dedicated to various deities.

#5 The Masonic Temple

Progressive and keen to encourage development in all aspects, the royal family of Vizianagaram experimented with Freemasonry. At their behest, little more than a century ago, a Freemason Lodge was instituted in Vizianagaram, the Lodge Nicopolis. The name of the Lodge is essentially the Greek name for Vizianagaram – ‘Nico’ means Victory in Greek and ‘Polis’ means City. A two-storied Masonic Temple to serve the needs of the Lodge was constructed. The century-old structure is built of stone with a huge hall in the centre, and verandahs on four sides. The Freemasons Vizianagaram Chapter is still very active, with members meeting once every month.

#6 Santapille (chintapalli) Light House

An ancient edifice, the Santapille Lighthouse in Chintapalli village was first commissioned in 1840 and subsequently renovated in the years 1849, 1903 and 1995. The lighthouse served as a beacon, warning the sailors about the danger of sharp rocks six miles off the coast.

#7 Thotapalli Barrage

During the year 1908, the Thotapalli Barrage was constructed across the river Nagavali near Thotapalli Village. The regulator was erected to provide assured irrigation to 64,000 acres in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. The regulator was replaced by the Sardar Gowthu Latchanna Project, which was inaugurated in 2015. Consequently, an extent of 1,30,000 acres of land in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts have been irrigated under this project. During excavations for increasing the storage capacity of the barrage, an idol of Lord Venkateshwara was found. A temple was constructed and is now popular as the Chinna Tirupati Temple.

#8 Sri Valli Devasena Subramanya Swamy Temple

Concluding our list of must visit tourist places in Vizianagaram is the Sri Valli Devasena Subramanya Swamy Temple. The main feature of this temple is the huge idol here. Located approximately 5 km from Vizianagaram, along the Phool Bagh Road, Jagadamba Nagar, the temple is dedicated to Subramanya Swamy, along with other deities like Vinayaka, Siva, Dattatreya, and Shirdi Saibaba. The 60-feet idol of Subramanya Swamy, which is the second tallest after the Subramanya statue in Malaysia, adds a distinctive aspect to this temple.