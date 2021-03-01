The municipal elections in Vizag are set to be conducted on 10 March. Ahead of the polls, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been making arrangements to facilitate the public to know about their respective polling stations in an easier way online. In this regard, the GVMC has released a set of instructions to easily locate your polling station, during municipal elections in Vizag.

The GVMC officials said that citizens can log on to the Corporation’s website. After the user enters his/her details, the polling station and its location will be displayed online. The Corporation authorities further requested the citizens to avail themselves the opportunity and exercise their right to vote without fail.

GVMC Elections 2021: Steps to know about your polling station in Vizag

1) Log on to www.gvmc.gov.in/wss/

2) Tap on ‘Voter Search’ and enter ‘Voter Epic’

3) Enter your name and ward number

4) Polling station will be displayed and its location will be shown through Google Maps

Earlier on Sunday, GVMC Commissioner, Nagalakshmi Selvarajan (IAS), along with the concerned zonal commissioners and nodal officers, inspected the reception, counting centre, and strongroom arranged at Andhra University. The GVMC Commissioner directed the electoral staff to focus on the zone-wise arrangement of reception centres.

Issuing further directives, Ms Nagalakshmi said that those who will be assuming election duties must be trained by professionals. She further discussed the infrastructure to be provided at the counting centres and the measures to be taken to safeguard the strong rooms. Ms Nagalakshmi also enquired about parking, barricades, and other arrangements at the polling stations. The Municipal Corporation Chief instructed the staff to implement the election code effectively and make sure that the polls are conducted in a hassle-free manner.

The GVMC elections will be taking place this year after a gap of 14 years. It was back in 2007 when the locals had last exercised their franchise for municipal polls. The election process was set in motion in March 2020 for conducting the ordinary elections to ULBs. However, the commission had stopped the process midway due to the threat of COVID-19.