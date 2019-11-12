Union Minister’s help sought for introducing tourist visa on arrival at Visakhapatnam airport

Union Minister for State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy landed in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday evening. Taking the opportunity, the Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) has sought Mr Reddy’s help in introducing Tourist visa on arrival (TVOA) for foreign nationals arriving at Visakhapatnam airport.

The APATA, in its request to the Union Minister, mentioned, “The new state of Andhra Pradesh is in need of your support for facilitating an increase in tourism and improved visa formalities. Visakhapatnam is the 9th Richest City in India in terms of GDP and home to many industries. Currently Airports Offering TVOA Facility in 8 cities of India -are Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Bengaluru.”

“The introduction of Tourist Visa on Arrival (TVOA) will help the tourist flow into our state and also help boost tourism. Also, we have recently sanctioned the e-Tourist Visa facility at Visakhapatnam airport,” the request letter further read.

Upon landing in Visakhapatnam, the Minister was given a rousing reception at the city’s airport by leaders of BJP Andhra Pradesh. Marking the occasion, G Kishan Reddy, on his Facebook, wrote, “Next stop Visakhapatnam! Just arrived at this beautiful city for the first time after joining the union govt. It was great to meet Sri Hari Babu garu upon arrival. Thank you BJP Andhra Pradesh for such a rousing welcome. Looking forward to having two engaging days here (sic)”.