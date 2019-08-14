AP Tourism Minister holds Development Meet in Visakhapatnam

The AP Tourism Regional Conference on Promotion of Tourism and Investments was held at Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam, on 13 August 2019. The Tourism Meet was convened by AP Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao to pool ideas for the New Tourism Policy of the AP State Government. The chief dignitaries present were AP Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana, AP Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishna Das, AP Tourism Authority Managing Director Pravin Kumar (IAS), BJP MLC PVN Madhav, Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand (IAS), Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, Araku MP Goddeti Madhavi, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana and Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava.

Speaking at the conference, the Tourism Minister emphasised, to the attending potential investors and tourism officials, that Northern Andhra Pradesh has a lot of untapped potential. He opined that providing basic amenities, and investor-friendly policies, will benefit the cause. Visakhapatnam MPMVV Satyanarayana informed that the State Government is in talks with multiple airlines to launch 24×7 passenger services.

AP Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana added by saying, “The metro rail will soon hit the tracks in Visakhapatnam. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has had a couple of meetings with the investors already. Also, the Bhogapuram International Airport will be taken forward soon as well”.

Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand (IAS) further assured that AP Tourism will team up with the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and Greater Visakha Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to work towards the holistic tourism development of Northern Andhra Pradesh.

Varun Group Chairman V Prabhu Kishore said that the tourism sector has its fair share of struggles. He further suggested that water sports in Visakhapatnam have a lot of scope for development. “The Varun Group is ready to invest in water sports. We are optimistic that it will spur the growth of tourism in the region”, he was quoted saying.

The Tourism Meet came to a close after the State Ministers and A.P. Tourism Authority Managing Director Pravin Kumar (IAS) released a coffee- table book on Vizianagaram.