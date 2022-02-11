With the spring season setting in and the sun is shining brighter than ever, work from home is getting cozier, OTT platforms have just the perfect releases today to keep you glued to your screens. From Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan to Vikram’s Mahaan, today’s top OTT releases are here for a binge-worthy weekend. So if you are wondering what to watch this weekend, don’t worry we have it sorted. Scroll down for the list of movies and series releasing today on OTT platforms.

#1 Gehraiyaan (Hindi)

The talk of the town, a twisted tale of love, trust, lies, betrayal, and complex relationships, was released today 11 February 2022. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa the show has been making a lot of buzz through its promotions. The intimate movie makes a perfect watch with your loved one, this weekend on the eve of valentines day.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

#2 Mahaan (Multi-lingual)

A multi-lingual father and son drama featuring the real-life father and son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram for the very first time. The story revolves around a man whose family leaves him when he chooses to search for his freedom and refuses to live an ideological life. After realizing his ambitions, he misses the presence of his son. Catch the movie Amazon Prime today.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

#3 Freedom Fight (Malyalam)

One of today’s top OTT releases, an anthology of five movies, every individual story portrays its idea of freedom. The title of the movie instills this concept into the minds of the viewers. The women’s lead story is directed by Jeo Baby of The Great Indian Kitchen fame, Akhil Anilkumar, Kunjila Mascillamani, Jithin Issac Thomas, and Francies Louis. An inspirational watch for your weekend.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

#4 Raktanchal 2 ( Hindi)

The second season is now out on MX Player to binge-watch this weekend. The politically set storyline has multiple twists and turns in the run for the position of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. If you are a political junkie, then this is worth a watch.

OTT Platform: MX Player

#5 Malli Modalaindi (Telugu)

A romantic Telugu family drama of love after marriage is an interesting watch. Starring Sumanth, Naina Ganguly, and others the movie portrays unconventional issues. Tailor-made to suit the age of the hero, the movie though a bit dull and immature is worth a watch. The movie makes for a good afternoon show.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Watch today’s top OTT releases and let us know which one was your favourite.