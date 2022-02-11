February 14 is just around the corner and we can already see the excitement among the couples in Vizag. Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love and romance across the world. It is not an uncommon sight of people in love searching for gifts to give on Valentine’s Day or places to go on Valentine’s Day during this time of the year. Taking your bae out on a romantic date is one way to win their heart. Vizag, which has many scenic spots around it, is also well regarded for the number of delightful cafes and grand hotels it is home to. These cafes in Vizag are some of the best places to go out on a date this Valentine’s Day.

Here is a list of places in Vizag to take your loved one out on a romantic date for this Valentine’s Day.

Gypsy Restocafe

If you are looking for a place with a great ambience to click cute selfies with your valentine after sharing a cup of hot chocolate, there is no better place than Gypsy Restocafe. You are sure to lose track of time as you admire the view of Vizag Beach as well as your loved one, sitting under the hanging lights at this cafe. The Penne Alfredo Chicken Pasta, Mexican Pizza, Crispy Chicken Burger, and the Crispy Babycorn are some of the items which will surely set your bae’s mood. The Gypsy Caramel Coffee and Triple Choco Chip Smoothie will enhance the sweetness of your perfect Valentine’s Day.

Where: Near Sagar Nagar

V-Hangout

Spend your V-Day at V-Hangout with your V special one. This is a perfect place for a date if having a deep conversation in a peaceful environment is your idea of romance. You can either enjoy the cool breeze on the terrace area or sit in the cosy indoor dine-in area on the ground floor. The Chicken American Meal, which is a combo of Grilled Chicken, Pasta, Corn, and Fries is perfect to satisfy you two. Also, the Oreo Frappe, Hazelnut Crunchy Blast, and Choco Frappe are some of the refreshing beverages to bond over. Don’t forget to ask for two straws 😉

Where: Opposite Sai Priya Resorts, Rushikonda

Bean Board Ramanaidu Studios

Is there a better idea of a romantic date than sitting on a hill and watching the vast Vizag Beach, as you share a sweet Caramel Cake with bae? The Bean Board at Ramanaidu Studios is an all-in-one package for your Valentine’s Day. From mouthwatering pastries to a variety of coffees, cheesecakes to refreshing iced teas, this place has everything sweet you can share with your date. The long ride to Ramanaidu Studios will be another major highlight of your V-Day. The evenings are the best place to visit this place, any day.

Where: At Ramanaidu Studios

Flying Spaghetti Monster

This dim light restaurant is the best place to visit if your date is a die-hard fan of Italian food. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to win your bae’s heart with the Arrabiata Pasta, Pane Aglio, Funghi Trifolati. and the Risottos. The Chocolate Bomb is definitely the key to your valentine’s heart if she/he is a chocolate lover.

Where: Opposite Waltair Club Main Gate, Near Siripuram

Upland Bistro

Yet another place to go on a date near Siripuram, Upland Bistro is a multicuisine resto cafe, serving Italian, Mexican, and Mediterranean delicacies. The colourful walls and the cheerful ambience of this cafe will surely lift up your date’s spirits. The BBQ Chicken Steak, Burrito Bowl Veggie, Lasagne al Ragu di Pollo are some specialities that will make your day even more special. Not to miss out on the Chocolate Explosion and Creme Brulee to share with your Valentine.

Where: Opposite Waltiar Club, Siripuram

Pro-tips: