27-year-old Tigress Sita passes away at Animal Rescue Centre, Visakhapatnam

A 27-year-old tigress died at the Animal Rescue Centre, Visakhapatnam. Named Sita, the tigress is known to have outlived its life span before passing away due to multiple-organ failure on Friday.

As per an official statement, the tigress was brought to the city from BBM Biological Park, Ranchi in 2006. She was earlier rescued from Samrat Circus in 2004.

“With immense grief, we announce the death of (female) tigress namely ‘Sita’ housed in Animal Rescue Centre, Visakhapatnam aged 27 years on 8 November 2019 in its kraal due to senility caused by multi-organ failure.

Tigress Sita, received from BBM Biological Park, Ranchi on 15 August 2006, to Animal Rescue Centre, Visakhapatnam. It was rescued from Samrat Circus on 18 July 2004. The animal outlived its life span and died due to multiple organ-failure in old age,” an official note from the Curator, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park read.

In July this year, first giraffe calf, born at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam, had passed away due to a digestive disorder. The calf was an under-weight of 25 kgs, and five feet tall in height, at the time of birth. Things turned sour when the giraffe developed ‘lactose intolerance’, a critical condition for any wild mammalian infant.