Three suspects of COVID-19 kept in isolation at Visakhapatnam hospital

Given the recent outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), three patients have been admitted at the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) in Visakhapatnam, after being detected with cold and cough as a precautionary measure.

According to Visakhapatnam nodal officer, Dr. Parthasarathi, one among the suspects was stopped at the Visakhapatnam airport for exhibiting symptoms. Reportedly, the man works at a sawmill in Dubai and was on his way to his hometown in Srikakulam District. After noticing that he is also suffering from a chronic ailment, the doctors advised shifting him directly to the hospital. Two other individuals, who are residents of Seetammadhara, were also kept in the isolation ward after exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus. Reportedly, their samples have been sent for examination and the results are awaited.

As reported earlier, five other suspects of COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam, who were kept under close supervision in the isolation ward at the GHCCD tested negative for coronavirus on Friday. While three of the patients had flown in from Kaula Lumpur, two had arrived from Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently convened a meeting to review the state’s preparedness to tackle coronavirus in Amaravati. During the meeting, he directed the officials to allocate funds to deal with emergencies. Further, he requested the super-specialty hospitals in Ananthapur and Vijayawada to handle the incoming coronavirus cases.

Visakhapatnam too has amped up preventive measures and awareness activities to spread the news about coronavirus. In line with the preventive steps issued by the Andhra Pradesh government, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials organised coronavirus workshops in schools across Vizag, on Monday.