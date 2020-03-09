GVMC conducts awareness campaign on coronavirus in Vizag schools

Government officials and health authorities across the world have amped up preventive measures and awareness activities to spread the news about coronavirus. Taking measures in line with the preventive steps that the Andhra Pradesh government has been prescribing, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials, on Monday, conducted coronavirus awareness workshops for school children in the city. The officials were seen educating the students in Vizag about the correct methods of wearing a protective mask, and other measures to be taken to contain the deadly virus from spreading.

GVMC officials conducted awareness campaign and sensitized school children about precautionary measures towards prevention of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/zA5UheJVzx — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) March 9, 2020

Awareness about protective measures against the fast-spreading virus has increased multi-fold with governments, celebrities and people in the public domain doing their bit. In the latest, major telecom operators in India have replaced the regular caller tunes of all customers with a message about important steps against coronavirus. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too, has assured the citizens that all the health officials in the State are prepared to deal with any emergencies. He said that citizens must be careful, and not panic.

Further, the situation in Andhra Pradesh seems to be in control, with the latest virology test results of the five people who were kept in isolation in Vizag coming out negative. The five persons were taken into isolation last week after returning from Malaysia, Singapore, and Bahrain. Of the five, three of them are of the same family. The three – parents and their daughter returned to India after a holiday to Malaysia followed by Singapore.