We, the people of Visakhapatnam, love this coastal city and cherish every second of our lives we spend here. We call it “The City of Destiny” and we feel fortunate to have lived here. But those days come every now and then when we have to go out of this city for whatever may be the reason. Then, whether it takes a day to return or a year, we spend a great deal of our time thinking about this beautiful city and all that it offers. From the famous street food to the smell of the salty air near the beach, there’s a lot to miss. So, when we return to Vizag, there are certain things that we set our minds to.

Here are some of the things we do once we return to Vizag:

#1 Morning dosa/idli

The people of Vizag love their authentic South-Indian breakfast. This is shown in the high number of people who go to one of the breakfast stalls every morning to have a plate of dosa or idli. Paired along with a cup of tea, this breakfast starts our day in the best of ways. Many people also have cheese bonda or medu vada in their breakfast.

#2 Visiting the beach

Being at the beach is one of the things we miss the most while we are not in Vizag and hence, as soon as we return from our trips, the sea draws us to itself. We feel like going to one of the multiple beaches in Vizag and listening to the sea waves arrive on the shores, walking on the beach. And if you’re going to either Rushikonda Beach or RK Beach, you also get to experience driving along the Vizag coast.

#3 Going for a trek

If the sea is one thing to love about Vizag, the hills are the other. And a popular activity among the people of Vizag, especially the youth, is trekking. Here, people can trek any of the unnamed hills in the city or go as far as Vanjangi to catch a spectacular view. From nature photography to a beautiful sunrise or just to have some fun with friends, there are many reasons why trekking is so popular here and it’s one of the things that we immediately get to when back in the city.

#4 Hanging out with friends

Once we get back to Visakhapatnam, we go and meet our friends. We visit one of the popular youth hangout spots in the city and talk about things all kinds. Tenneti Park is one such place where people love to catch up with friends. Another is RK Beach.