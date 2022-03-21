Bored of the same old restaurants, with the same old indoor seating concept? If you are looking for a refreshing view in Vizag to enjoy with some scrumptious food, poolside restaurants are going to brighten up your day. The calm blue waters have a lasting impression among all age groups. From tasteful decors to star-lit skies, these poolside restaurants make the perfect option for all small gatherings, date nights to family parties in Vizag. What could be better than a poolside party, right?

Here is a list of poolside restaurants in Vizag you must visit.

#1 Aqua @ The Park

The best part of this poolside restaurant is that it has a bonus view of the ocean just a small walk away. With the mesmerising ambiance and delicious food, this location is sure to change the game, your next dinner outing. The Park also hosts poolside parties both private and public.

#2 Harbour Vue @ Novotel

This infinity poolside dine-in also comes with a bonus beach view making it one of the most visited places in Visakhapatnam. Known for its delicious food served by renowned chefs, Harbour Vue is a must-visit restaurant. Plan your family dinner or lunch at the star property the next time you need a refreshing view.

#3 Spring Hall @ Hotel Daspalla

More of a venue for small gatherings of 50 people, the Spring Hall is one of the new additions at Daspalla. Well known for its taste of food among the locals, the hotel has many options to choose from. Next time you plan a small party, add Daspalla to your list.

#4 Sea Deck @ Palm Beach Hotel

With the mesmerizing view of the Bay of Bengal on one side and the calm blue waters of the pool on the other side, the Sea Deck restaurant is worth a visit for its location and food. The night sky lit with stars makes this an idyllic venue for all occasions accompanied by live music and tasteful décor. If you have plans of a date night with a loved one, look no further.

#5 Cascade @ Dolphin Hotel

The iconic Dolphin hotel is famous among the locals for its breathtaking rooftop restaurant. This premium global chain luxury four-star hotel also has a poolside restaurant with a long menu of delicious food. The perfect restaurant for business lunched to candlelight dinners, the restaurant also turns a cafe in the evenings for an aromatic cup of coffee. Next time you want to have the perfect outing, choose Daspalla.

Let us know which one of these poolside restaurants in Vizag is your new favourite in the comments below.