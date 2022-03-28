Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, based out of Vizag, is a well-known YouTuber, for his channel Kaasko with 4.4 lakh subscribers. During the lockdown, he had started his second YouTube channel. Today, it hit 1 lakh subscribers and he shares his overwhelming joy with Yo! Vizag. He says, “The more we grow, the more grounded we must feel” when asked about his increasing fan base.

Nikhil adds that regardless of the reach, each project or video, or even a reel he does are equally important to him. He says, ” Either it is an achievement or a learning curve”. When enquired about his biggest achievement in his journey so far, he chuckles and says, “Nothing”. Such is the humility of this Telugu Youtuber who is growing by the day.

Staying connected to Vizag

Whenever in need of a break, Nikhil turns to Vizag. He says that he spent 20 years in Vizag and cherishes the memories he made here. He did his schooling at Timpany school and undergraduate at GITAM (Deemed to be University). He says that he loves when juniours ping him, expressing admiration for his work. When asked if he misses Vizag, he says, “My house and parents are in Vizag, and I can see myself coming back and settling here”.

Big Break

Nikhil has come a long way. But his big break came when he collaborated with Netflix India. He interacted with Pooja Hegde for Most Eligible Bachelor promotions and did a promotional video for Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. “It was such a big deal and both the videos got such a huge response and recognition across the country”, said Nikhil excitedly.

Future Plans

Many more “big breaks” are on Nikhil’s platter. He has done a web series with Niharika Konidela, in a Rayudu Chitralu production, which is coming soon. His next goal is to launch a non-fiction reality show on a digital platform. When asked about his other interests he adds that being a commerce student, his inclination towards business has remained. In the future, he plans to open a start-up.

Love-hate relationship with the job

Yo! Vizag team asked about one thing he loves and hates about his daily job as a content creator. Nikhil goes on to say, “I love that I get to be myself. I am the same on and off the screen. But I hated the negative comments initially”. He now believes hate comments are part of a creative job and he knows how to deal with them. Although, he loves that he gets to interact with many people. He says that he really loved working with Lakshmi Manchu, Pradeep Machiraji, Naga Shourya, Suma Kanakala, and others.

Nikhil has some tips for budding YouTubers. “Be patient and work hard”. Follow this mantra and maybe you too will see the heights of success he has begun to see.

Comment below with your favourite video of the Vizag YouTuber Nikhil and follow Yo! Vizag for more such insights.