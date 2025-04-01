Visakhapatnam is rapidly emerging as Andhra Pradesh’s economic and industrial powerhouse, with the government announcing Rs 8 lakh crore investments in Andhra Pradesh and 5 lakh new jobs in Vizag and surrounding areas over the next five years. IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, in a recent statement on March 31, 2025, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to developing Vizag into a global business hub with world-class infrastructure in the future. He said that efforts would be made to make Visakhapatnam the fifth-richest city in India by 2029.

Massive Investments and Job Creation

The government has secured substantial investments across multiple sectors, aiming to make Visakhapatnam a hub for IT, manufacturing, and energy industries:

TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) to begin operations soon, creating thousands of IT jobs.

ArcelorMittal to establish industrial operations, further boosting employment.

Lulu Group’s commercial investment to enhance retail and trade.

5 lakh jobs are to be created by 2030 as part of the state’s employment strategy.

Major Development Projects in Visakhapatnam

1. IT and Skill Development Initiatives

On March 13, 2025, the Andhra Pradesh government signed an MoU with Microsoft to develop AI and tech skills among youth:

2 lakh youth to receive AI and cloud computing training in one year.

500 teachers & 10,000 engineering students from 50 rural engineering colleges to be trained.

30,000 ITI students to get AI-based digital productivity training.

40,000 youth to be trained under Microsoft’s Passport to Earning 2.0 program.

2. Infrastructure & Urban Development

Bhogapuram Airport – Expected to be completed soon, boosting air connectivity.

Taj Varun Bay Sands Hotel – A major coastal development to be finished by 2027.

Metro Rail Project – Proposed to improve urban transit efficiency.

Port Expansion – Ongoing upgrades at Visakhapatnam Port to enhance trade capacity.

3. Industrial and Manufacturing Growth

Visakhapatnam is rapidly growing as an industrial hub with major investments:

₹2 lakh crore allocated for infrastructure and industry.

₹1.85 lakh crore NTPC Green Hydrogen Hub at Pudimadaka.

Bulk Drug Park in Nakkapalli to boost pharmaceutical production.

The manufacturing sector contributes 20% to Visakhapatnam’s GDP and 13-14% of India’s GDP.

4. Tourism & Commercial Expansion

Luxury coastal tourism projects such as the reconstruction of The Gateway Hotel and the Hotelship MV Maa to boost Visakhapatnam’s tourism.

Shopping malls such as Lulu Mall, Inorbit Mall, and ASN Megha Mall are in progress and are expected to be completed soon. These entertainment hubs are further going to increase the commercial activities in Vizag.

With ₹8 lakh crore investments, 5 lakh jobs, and large-scale development projects, Vizag is set to become a major economic centre in India in the future. The government’s rapid execution timeline and focus on world-class facilities signal a transformative future for the city, making it a prime destination for businesses and professionals to make their dreams true in this dreamy city.

