For those who look in the right places, Visakhapatnam is a treasure basket of adventure and thrill! If you’re ready to break free from the ordinary and recharge your spirit, take a look at our adventurer’s bucket list in Visakhapatnam.

1. Surfing

One can experience the rush of surfing at Vizag’s beaches. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can enjoy this thrilling activity here. You can get in touch with Vizag Surf Club and book a session with one of their trainers!

2. Trekking Towards Heaven

Vizag is surrounded by the undulating Eastern Ghats, and those who like physical exertion will find joy in trekking through them! While there are trekking trails within the city itself (Simhachalam Hill, Seethammadhara Hill), you can head over to Jindhagada Peak, Andhra’s highest hill, for a more intense adventure.

3. Scuba Diving to Explore Underwater Beauty

Ever wanted to see the underwater world up close? Vizag’s waters are your gateway to fascinating coral reefs, exotic fish, and an unforgettable experience! Rushikonda is said to be a good spot to go snorkelling or scuba diving, as its waters are clearer in comparison to other beaches. There are many scuba diving agencies in the city you can approach for a session!

4. Paragliding Over the Coastline

Take to the skies and feel the wind beneath your wings as you paraglide over Vizag’s stunning coastline. With panoramic views of the beaches and hills, this adventure is nothing short of spectacular! LiveIn Adventures, a local organisation, has recently made paragliding available at Rushikonda Beach.

5. Zipline through the hills!

Another new adventurous experience added to the itinerary is ziplining and zipline cycling at Kailasgiri. The zipline extends through the hills and is sure to be a heart-racing activity!

With this, our adventurer’s bucket list in Visakhapatnam has concluded. If you’re ever looking for an exciting time, make sure to consult this list of adventurous activities in the city! If you enjoyed this, you might also enjoy: 5 Scenic Drives in Vizag That Prove the Journey is the Real Destination.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.

