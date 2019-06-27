In yet another blow to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), spokesperson Lanka Dinakar deserted the party to join the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). On Wednesday, Dinakar officially joined the BJP in the presence of working president JP Nadda in New Delhi. Also, TDP Business Cell Secretary, Koneru Venkata Krishnan switched sides to the saffron party.

“TDP Spokesperson Lanka Dinakar & TDP Business Cell Secretary, Koneru Venkata Krishnan

joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today in presence of National Working President Shri J P Nadda Ji & Shri Sunil Deodhar, Co- Incharge of BJP Andhra at Delhi. They expressed their desire to work for Nation building under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji,” the official Facebook handle of BJP Andhra Pradesh wrote.

Reportedly, Dinakar, in his resignation letter to TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, stated, “I, Lanka Dinakar, herewith submitting my resignation for my position in the party as Spokesperson and primary membership of the party after unanimous decision of my family members”. Speaking to ANI, Lanka Dinakar, after said, “I am very happy to join BJP today. I want to walk on the path shown by PM Modi, Amit Shah Ji and Nadda Ji to fulfill the aspiration of our nation. I will do my level best for the party in the state of Andhra Pradesh.”

This comes just a few days after four TDP Rajya Sabha members CM Ramesh, Sujana Chowdary, TG Venkatesh and Garikipati Mohan Rao defected to BJP.