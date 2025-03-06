Tandoori dishes have been a staple for Vizagites for a long time. Fresh vegetables or meat is marinated with different spices and herbs and cooked over a tandoor (clay oven) or grilled to perfection over a grill, giving it the signature smoky flavour. Packed with flavour, spice and everything nice, these dishes are mouth-wateringly delicious! For those tandoori cravings, check out our top picks of tandoori places in Visakhapatnam!

1. Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba

Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba is the go-to place for the most delicious and juicy tandoori items in Vizag. Their Tandoori chicken wings are packed with spice, each bite resonating with the spicy and tangy flavours of the marinated curd. Each dish is served with spiced-up onion slices, and lemon. Their Malai Chicken Tandoori is perfect for foodies with medium spice tolerance. The dish is complete with herbs and seasonings that blend harmoniously.

To make the most of the experience, add a generous amount of lemon juice over the dishes and enjoy!

Location: NAD Cross Road

2. Amritsar Haveli

This place is the spot for vegetarian lovers! Amritsar Haveli is a must-visit for its tender and tasty tandoori platters. The Haveli Tandoori platter features fourteen varieties of vegetarian ingredients, which are marinated in an assortment of spices. Each piece is perfectly grilled, offering a smoky delight as you bite into it. The Maharaja Tandoori platter is even bigger, laden with twenty-four ingredients and two rumali roti, perfectly seasoned to taste.

Location: Asilmetta

3. S Kota’s Muntaj Shaan

S Kota’s is the most famous place for delicious biryanis in Vizag, served with the signature red gravy. But if you’re looking for something different to try, their tandoori chicken, Vanjaram, and prawns are delicious and spiced to perfection. The spot also serves a platter of succulent tandoori, malai, hariyali, tikka, and kalmi chicken pieces – a bold and fiery assortment.

To enjoy the dishes, pair them with a chilled drink or a mocktail!

Location: Isukathota

4. Makkan Masala

This newly opened in-house vegetarian restaurant of Hotel Budhil Park is famous for serving innovative fusion dishes. When it comes to tandoori cuisine, they serve up a variety of dishes such as tandoori pineapple, mushroom, broccoli, and potato. These dishes are presented creatively, offering you a unique experience while eating them.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

5. Paradise Biriyani

Paradise Biriyani dishes out aromatic biriyanis and flavour-packed chicken. While the biriyanis are famous and well-known, the tandoori dishes are not far off. Their tandoori chicken and lollipops are delicious and finger-licking good, packed with spices.

Location: VIP Road

Tandoori dishes are smoky, fiery and bold, thanks to the intense marination and thorough cooking process they go through. The next time you want to savour this culinary masterpiece, check out these tandoori places in Visakhapatnam!

Also check out our article: Iconic beachside snacks that feel like home for every Vizagite!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.