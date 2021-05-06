Last updated 13 seconds ago

The trailer of Tamannaah Bhatia’s crime thriller series November Story has released today. Telugu web series loyalists were on the lookout for this announcement since the lead actor took to an Instagram live session to reveal her next exciting project. November Story will be Tamannaah’s second web series to release on an OTT platform, after 11th Hour (2021). With 11th Hour raising the bar for what can be expected from Tamannaah, November Story is also expected to enthrall the audiences soon.

The November Story web series trailer has already sent ripples across the industry and the right mix of suspense and thrill has put its viewers in a fix. This compelling and unique plot shows a daughter who takes the onus of a criminal case against her father. This web series will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Disney + Hotstar released the November Story’s web series trailer and revealed that all the episodes of this thriller series will premiere on 20 May 2021.

November Story is a seven-episode series that revolves around the story of Ganesan. Ganesan (GM Kumar of Avan Ivan) is a crime novel writer who lives with his daughter Anuradha (Tamannaah), an ethical hacker. Just when the father-daughter duo seemed to be going well, Ganesan starts to suffer from Alzheimer’s and is found at a murder scene with no recollection as to what happened.

The series is directed by Ram Subramanyam and Ram portrays Anuradha as a fearless, young and independent girl. The lead actor Tamannaah also said in a statement that portraying a strong female character was the most gratifying experience in her career.

Along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Gm Kumar, the web series also features Vivek Prasanna, who is a well-known actor, director and producer.

With only 2 weeks to go, let’s see how Anuradha proves her father innocent in November Story, which will release on 20 May 2021, on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar VIP.