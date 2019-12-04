Twitter goes berserk as Nithyananda declares his own nation ‘Kailaasa’

Image Source: Facebook/ParamahamsaNithyananda

Reports of self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda fleeing India for Ecuador had surfaced in November, this year. It now seems that the reports were true, as the rape-accused has fled the country under suspicious circumstances and declared his own nation ‘Kailaasa’.

The self-styled “spiritual guru” now has publicly stated that he has acquired a piece of land near Ecuador, and is going to start a nation of his own. Naming it ‘Kailaasa’, Nithyananda’s website states “Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries.” Nithyananda has started to invite people to become citizens of his “nation” and has even requested for donations to run it.

Nithyananda’s declaration of his own country called for hilarious reactions from netizens and here’s how Twitter had a field day:

Twitter reactions of Kailaasa:

Swami Nithyananda, as he calls himself, was booked in a criminal case related to his ashram in Ahmedabad. He fled the country in November and set off for Ecuador, as told by sources close to him. An FIR was registered against Nithyananda on the charges of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram – Yogini Sarvagyapeetham in Ahmedabad. Two of his disciples had been taken under custody, and it was made known to the police that the spiritual leader had fled India after he was not found anywhere in the ashram. The Gujarat police have been working to gather concrete evidence against the god-man after taking two of his disciples into custody.

