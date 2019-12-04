Twitter goes berserk as Nithyananda declares his own nation ‘Kailaasa’

Reports of self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda fleeing India for Ecuador had surfaced in November, this year. It now seems that the reports were true, as the rape-accused has fled the country under suspicious circumstances and declared his own nation ‘Kailaasa’.

The self-styled “spiritual guru” now has publicly stated that he has acquired a piece of land near Ecuador, and is going to start a nation of his own. Naming it ‘Kailaasa’, Nithyananda’s website states “Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries.” Nithyananda has started to invite people to become citizens of his “nation” and has even requested for donations to run it.

Nithyananda’s declaration of his own country called for hilarious reactions from netizens and here’s how Twitter had a field day:

Twitter reactions of Kailaasa:

What is the procedure to get visa?? Or is it on arrival? 🤷🏼‍♂️ #Kailaasa — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 4, 2019

Me giving my woan visa to Me is not visa, it is Mesa #Kailaasa — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) December 4, 2019

Inspired by #Kailaasa, I am starting a new country. This is the flag of the kingdom. Visa on arrival for waist size > 38 pic.twitter.com/CncxVfLXuf — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 4, 2019

At this nation sun rises in afternoon or evening because sometimes #Nithyananda forgot to give permission so #kailaasa is the only country in the planet which has infinite hours a day. pic.twitter.com/4qHZmvAfR6 — Ashwin (@Ashwin70071428) December 3, 2019

This guy just created his own nation. Lol🤦🏽‍♀️ #Nithyananda pic.twitter.com/5HsU5nbm15 — Sankalp Mohanty (@sankallpp) December 4, 2019

Yes people with crimes under their belt either fly out of India & have fun Or else, buy an island & roam free Being a regular salaried employee does not seem like a good career choice now#Nithyananda — Uncanny (@uncanny_piscean) December 3, 2019

Kids flee to Nepal.

Adults flee to UK.

Legends make their own country.#Kailaasa — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) December 4, 2019

Swami Nithyananda, as he calls himself, was booked in a criminal case related to his ashram in Ahmedabad. He fled the country in November and set off for Ecuador, as told by sources close to him. An FIR was registered against Nithyananda on the charges of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram – Yogini Sarvagyapeetham in Ahmedabad. Two of his disciples had been taken under custody, and it was made known to the police that the spiritual leader had fled India after he was not found anywhere in the ashram. The Gujarat police have been working to gather concrete evidence against the god-man after taking two of his disciples into custody.