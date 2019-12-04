A youth hailing from Guntur has been taken into custody by the Hyderabad police for making objectionable comments on social media in connection with the recent rape and murder case of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad. The Rachakonda cyber-crime police had registered the case against the accused identified as Nani, with a Facebook name of Smiley Nani, and went to Guntur to take him into custody. However, the accused had absconded the location by then. The Hyderabad Cyber Crime team had tracked down and arrested the youth identified in Guntur after reviewing a complaint against him. Smiley Nani was brought to Hyderabad, post the arrest, and his identity was revealed to the media.

In a similar incident, the police had also arrested a 22-year-old man in Nizamabad for making vulgar comments in connection with the brutal rape and murder case that has shaken the nation. Social media has been filled with comments on the case ranging from unsolicited advice to questions about the victim’s religious background. The Hyderabad police stated that anyone making derogatory comments in connection with the case will be brought to heel.

The incident occurred on the night of 27 November when a 27-year-old veterinary doctor was returning home on her scooter. A group of lorry drivers approached her on the pretext of helping her fix her vehicle’s punctured tyre, and proceeded to take her into a secluded area of Shamshabad. The group of four men, under the influence of alcohol then proceeded to gang-rape her and set her body ablaze later in the night.

The burnt body was found in the early hours of 28 November by the police. The victim’s kin was called in for identification. The victim’s family has demanded speed justice to the perpetrators and demanded that the government take action. The four accused in the rape case have been in judicial custody. They were identified with the help of CCTV footage in a nearby toll plaza.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao stated that a fast-track court will be set up to ensure the four criminals will be brought to justice as soon as possible. The heinous crime has incited protests from people all over India.