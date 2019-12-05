A museum commemorating legendary Indian singer Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao will be established at Vijayawada Music College. Minister of Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao made the announcement of a museum named after Ghantasala on Wednesday, at VUDA Children’s Arena in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion of Ghantasala’s 97th Birth Anniversary, Mr. Srinivasa Rao also shared the government’s intention to build four statues of the singer, which will take the total to 42, a Guinness World Record. He said that the government has grand plans for Ghantasala’s birth centenary celebrations.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, who attended the programme, highlighted the soothing nature of Ghantasala’s music and declared his rendition of Bhagavad Gita as his greatest contribution to Telugu culture.

The programme was organized by the Creativity and Culture Commission of Andhra Pradesh. Ghantasala’s son Ratna Kumar and singers Rahmatullah, Mandapaka Sarada, Ramachandran, Lalitha, B.A. Narayana were felicitated at the event. Visakhapatnam Collector V. Vinay Chand, MLAs Golla Babu Rao and U.V. Ramanamurthy Raju, CEO of Creativity and Culture Commission A. Lakshmi Kumari and writer Chandu Subba Rao were among the people who attended the event.

Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao, a Padma Shri recipient, was a renowned Indian singer and freedom fighter with a long list of celebrated works, over a musical career lasting more than 30 years.