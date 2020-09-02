On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Member of Parliament (MP) Vijay Sai Reddy held a review meeting at Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) hospital. Examining the facilities and treatment provided at the hospital, Mr Reddy announced that measures are being taken to establish VIMS Vizag as one among the best medical institutions in the state.

Speaking to the media, the AP Member of Parliament said that the hospital will be set up with state-of-the-art equipment like the ones at TIMS in Tirupati and AIIMS in Guntur along modern lines and the best facilities.

Mentioning that VIMS Vizag stood on the front line in offering medical aid during the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Reddy stated that it was made possible because of the latest developments taken up at the hospital. Later in the day, the MP interacted with the patients at the hospital.

Mr Reddy informed that the facilities are being closely monitored, in line with the directives of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He further applauded the services rendered by the doctors and the paramedical staff. Stating that 12 ICU wards, 10 isolation wards, and a dialysis centre are currently instituted at VIMS Vizag, he admitted that there’s staff shortage at the hospital. Mr Vijay Sai Reddy also directed the hospital administration to fill in the vacancies.

Meanwhile, Vizag reported 693 new COVID-19 cases, taking the district tally to 38,824, as on Wednesday. According to the report released by Visakhapatnam COVID-19 Special Officer, Dr PV Sudhakar, 6483 patients are receiving treatment, and 32,070 individuals have been discharged so far.

The report further stated that six more individuals in Visakhapatnam succumbed to COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, taking the death toll of the district to 271. As on 2 September, Vizag has 49 very active clusters, 60 active clusters, 629 dormant clusters, and 171 denotified clusters.