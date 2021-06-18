Special trains have played a pivotal role in commuting passengers to and fro during the curfews and the lockdowns. The railways are now aiming to develop the railway infrastructure with poor patriotization seen on various routes. Works for insertion of Limited Height Subways in Visakhapatnam – Palasa mainlines between Vizianagaram-Korukonda stations are underway on these routes. With the ongoing works, the East Coast Railway has rescheduled trains passing through the Visakhapatnam route due to safety reasons. Keeping in view of the role these trains play, these special trains have only been rescheduled and not canceled.

The following special train services will be rescheduled at their originating stations as detailed below:

#1. Train No. 07016 Secunderabad – Bhubaneswar special train will leave Secunderabad at 08:05 am instead of its scheduled departure at 04:50 pm on 20 June 2021 (3 hours, 15 minutes late)

#2. Train No. 02822 Chennai Central – Howrah special train will leave Chennai Central at 09:30 pm instead of its scheduled departure at 07: 15 pm on 20 June 2021 (2 hours, 15 minutes late)

#3. Train No. 08048 Vasco-da-Gama – Howrah special train will leave Vasco-da-Gama at 08:45 am instead of its scheduled departure at 06:30 am on 20 June 2021 (2 hours, 15 minutes late)

#4. Train No. 07243 Guntur – Rayagada special train will leave Guntur at 12:20 am (midnight) instead of its scheduled departure at 11:20 pm on 20 June 2021 (One hour late)

#5. Train No. 02873 Howrah – Yesvantpur special train will leave Howrah at 12:00 am (midnight) instead of its scheduled departure at 11:00 pm on 20 June 2021 (One hour late)

Passengers have been asked to make a note of these special trains being rescheduled and plan their journeys from Visakhapatnam accordingly. They have also been asked to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey, in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. All the passengers have to wear a mask, sanitize/wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing. All the passengers have been asked to keep updated regarding the travel advisories of various states to avoid inconvenience while undertaking the journey.