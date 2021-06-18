The beaches of Vizag always had something to say. From the roaring waves to the figurines, each carry a message and a unique one for all. It’s almost impossible to visit the RK Beach and then not see these figurines. While the waters remain the same, few caricatures around the waters have continuously added to the attractions. If it takes a journey for a few to hover over the Vizag beach, it takes a lifetime to be fortunate enough to reside beside the coast.

The Vizag beaches are also known for their endless coastlines and offer space for joggers and peddlers. While an empty pathway seems like a never-ending horizon, the beach’s figurines greet you at frequent yet irregular intervals. Here are the 4 iconic figurines on the RK beach.

#1. Mermaids

Mermaids are aquatic creatures with the head and upper body of a female and the lower part of a tall fish. A quick glance across the beach road will get you to find a stretch of these mermaid figurines on RK Beach. It takes you to the mythical world Assyria. While few consider this natural phenomenon as a boon, others consider this transformation as a curse out of shame for killing her lover accidentally. All said and done, the Mermaids add to the beauty of the beach and are perfect photo ops.

#2. Dinosaur

While Dinosaurs are extinct and are no more, their imprints, body fossils, remains, or traces give an idea of what and where they would have been. Studies suggest the dinosaurs must have been on the coasts. In the recent past, beaches around the world have been discovering dinosaur footprints. Let us know if you find one on Vizag beach. But don’t mistake these dinosaur figurines on Vizag beach for a real dinosaur.

#3. Baby Girl

The baby girl figurine on Vizag beach road signifies the joy, innocence, and curiosity attached to the beach. While there may be other resemblances to the structure, one would always lose all his troubles visiting the baby girl on the Vizag beach road. Its innocence is the direct reflection of the beach. Throw anything into the beach, the beach gives you back with the same zeal. Give love, it loves you back manifold. It’s one of the most popular figurines on RK Beach.

#4. Konark Wheel

The Konark wheel is another gigantic figurine on the Vizag beach road. It’s a massive replica of the iconic wheel of the Sun temple of Konark. Reportedly, it’s one of the biggest replicas of the iconic wheel. The Konark wheel also reflects the Indian culture and ethos and is placed on the beachfront facing the rising Sun.