South Film Industry was neglected: Upasana Konidela writes to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, interacted with the Indian film fraternity to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The gathering saw the guests discuss ways of promoting Gandhism through cinema. However, a certain aspect of the event hasn’t pleased a few celebrities and fans from the South Indian Film Industry. With ‘Dil’ Raju reportedly being the only film personality to be invited for the event, they have found fault for not having representatives from down South, and have voiced an opinion that the South film industry was neglected. Raising the point on social media, Entrepreneur and actor Ram Charan‘s wife Upasana Konidela wrote a note to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing her pain.

“Dearest Narendra Modi ji. We in the South of INDIA admire you & are Proud to have you as our Prime Minister. With all due respect, we felt that the representation of Leading personalities & cultural icons was limited only to Hindi Artists and The South Film Industry was neglected. I express my feelings with pain & hope it’s taken in the right spirit. Jai Hind” Upasana wrote in her message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The film fraternity comes together to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi! #ChangeWithin is an excellent effort, which will add momentum towards ensuring Gandhi Ji’s message reverberates far and wide. It will also inspire citizens to take up causes dear to Bapu,” PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.

The film fraternity comes together to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi!#ChangeWithin is an excellent effort, which will add momentum towards ensuring Gandhi Ji’s message reverberates far and wide. It will also inspire citizens to take up causes dear to Bapu. pic.twitter.com/cS0RRekqTd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2019

Several prominent faces from Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajkumar Hirani, and Rajkumar Santoshi marked their presence at the marquee event held at the PM’s residence.