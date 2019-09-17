SCoR DPR suggests 20 acres land for permanent zonal office in Vizag

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) on South Coast Railway (SCoR) has recently been submitted to the Ministry of Railways (India) and the Railway Board. Currently, studies concerning the zone are underway. As per Eenadu, the DPR suggested that the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Office (Waltair Division), at Vizag, can be used as a temporary Zonal Office.

Currently, the DRM Office accommodates 59 officers. Furnishing the office, with air-conditioning, and other facilities, has been estimated to cost around Rs 4.75 crores. The report further mentioned that a building has been identified, near the DRM Office in Vizag. This building will serve as a training centre for the SCoR employees.

The report suggested that 20 acres should be allotted, in order to set up a permanent Zonal Office of SCoR in Vizag. Two places have been identified, in this regard. A site at Wireless Colony, near the DRM Office, and 52.22 acres of land, belonging to Railways at Mudasarlova, have been listed as the suitable sites in the report. The new Zonal Office will reportedly accommodate two Conference Halls, chambers for the General Manager and Assistant General Manager Disaster Management Centre, a Library, a Canteen, and an Auditorium.

Furthermore, the DPR recommended that 170 Gazetted Officers and 1,200 Non-Gazetted Officers are required in the SCoR Zonal Office. Reportedly, 90 Gazetted officers from Central Railway Office and 40 Gazetted officers from East Coast Railway office will be appointed. Likewise, 1,000 Non-Gazetted officers, from South Central Railway, and 200 Non-Gazetted officers, from the Waltair DRM Office, will be also be assigned to the new Zonal Office.

The report further stated that a ‘Smart’ South Coast Railway Zonal Office can be established by implementing the latest technology, in managing the office.

The Indian Government, in February 2019, had announced that a railway zone, in Andhra Pradesh, will be implemented. With Vizag as its headquarters, the zone will be named as the South Coast Railway (SCoR). It will comprise of the existing Guntakal, Guntur, and Vijayawada Divisions. Furthermore, the Waltair division will be divided into two parts. One part will be incorporated in the new South Coast Railway (SCoR) and the other will be converted into a New Division, under East Coast Railway, in Odisha.