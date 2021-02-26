Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru (Aakasam Nee Haddhu Ra! in Telugu) has taken yet another step towards making it to the final list of nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards. As per an update by the Oscars, Soorarai Pottru is among the 366 feature films that have been deemed eligible for the Academy Awards this year.

Nominations voting begins on Friday, March 5, 2021, and concludes on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The final list of nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, March 15, 2021. The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, and will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

In late January, it was revealed that Soorarai Pottru had joined the race for Oscars this year in the Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and many other categories. On 26 January, the film’s co-producer Rajsekhar Pandian tweeted, “Happy Republic Day! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score, and other categories! The film has been made available in the Academy Screening Room today.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Soorarai Pottru skipped a theatrical release and was premiered on Amazon Prime Video last year. As per the Oscars, “Films intended for theatrical release but initially made available through commercial streaming, VOD service or other broadcast may qualify if the film is made available on the secure Academy Screening Room member site within 60 days of the streaming/VOD release or broadcast. Feature films must have a running time of more than 40 minutes.”

Featuring Suriya in the role of a retired Indian Airforce officer, the film is loosely based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath and his journey of starting Air Deccan, to make flying affordable to Indians. The film was hailed not only for its gripping narrative but also for the stunning performances from its lead cast. Soorarai Pottru featured Aparna Balamurali as the female lead while veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu essayed other key roles.