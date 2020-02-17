Parents worry as Skull Breaker Challenge goes viral on Tik Tok

The latest trend that has gone viral on social media app Tik Tok is called the ‘Skull Breaker Challenge’. Involving three people, two of the participants encourage the third individual to jump in the air by doing so themselves. As the third person jumps, the other two are required to trip over the third, making them fall on their backs. In videos that have gone viral both on Tik Tok and on other messaging services, the jumpers are seen getting injured, and in some cases, losing consciousness.

As the name of the challenge suggests, the participants have a significant chance of injuring themselves gravely. The videos and messages being circulated claim that the challenge has already claimed two lives. However, there are no official reports to confirm this. With the videos soon going viral on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, several parents of Tik Tok users have been left in a spot of bother, worried for their children.

Taking note of the dangers that the Skull Breaker Challenge possesses, the Bangkok Police has issued a warning to those participating in this bizarre challenge on Tik Tok. A jail term of two to ten years has been levied in the event that any of the participants are hurt.

As per reports, the Tik Tok team has responded to a Singapore-based publication addressing the dangerous trend and said that the company’s moderation team is on the lookout to remove the Skull Breaker Challenge videos from their platform immediately. The company’s also statement added that the safety of Tik Tok users is top priority.

This isn’t the first time that a viral challenge has put the users’ lives at risk. Two years ago, the ‘Kiki Challenge‘ requiring users to jump out of a moving car caused several excited youngsters to injure themselves.