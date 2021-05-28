A skill development training program is being conducted at the Naval Dockyard, Vizag under the Eastern Naval Command of Indian Navy. The training was in accordance with the rising need of maintaining the PSA Oxygen Plants. In a discussion between the Indian Navy and Niti Aayog, it was decided to hold this training camp to meet the rising demand the maintenance of these plants was requiring.

In a meeting which was held earlier this week under the chairmanship of Dr. Vinod Kumar Paul, Member Health, Niti Aayog, it was decided to organize the training camp. The discussion was held over a video conference with officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Rear Admiral Sreekumar Nair, Admiral Superintendent (ASD), and Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam attending the meeting.

It was decided to impart Skill Development Training to the Master Trainers on the maintenance of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Generation Plants, as a large number of these PSA plants are being inducted across the country to meet the increased requirement of Oxygen during the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.

The four-day training program, which began on Thursday, 27 May 2021, is being conducted by a team of experts from the Navy at the Naval Dockyard, Vizag over video conference. The training also includes theoretical sessions and practical demonstrations on the PSA plant available at Dockyard. The training is being attended by 82 Master Trainers from various institutes spread in 30 cities across the country. Professors from IIT, Kanpur and officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, along with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, are also participating in the training.

The DDG (DDGT), MSDE gave the welcome address for the training which was followed by an inaugural address by DG, DGT, MSDE and the ASD, Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam. While theoretical learning is currently going on, “Hands-On” training on the PSA plant would be held at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam subsequently.